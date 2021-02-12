February 12, 2021

The influx of migrants across our southern border is a dilemma that has faced presidential administrations ever since the US acquired Mexican territory. The reason why the US is such a magnet to immigrants is because of plentiful low-paying jobs, access to education and opportunities to rise above whatever station of life a person is born into. We have our problems but the rampant corruption that plagues Latin American society, where too many politicians put their financial comfort above the needs of their fellow citizens, and the impunity of cartel lawlessness, make the US that ‘beacon’ of hope to many victimized by circumstances out of their control. And things may get worse. Hondurans who lost everything in the last hurricane are increasingly eyeing ‘el Norte;’ Biden says, no more waiting in Mexico to asylum seekers; Does ethnicity/race really impact how police officers approach law enforcement; and What if you could wear earphones that provide real-time translation into any one of 40 languages? Go beyond the headlines…

