February 19, 2020

Does Trump secretly think he may lose the 2020 election? It seems he’s on the fast-track to leave a legacy with his long list of presidential commutations and what he just did to speed construction of the border wall; Puerto Rican schools are in dire need of supplies and one group of teachers is collecting supplies; Latinos are putting down roots with this major purchase in increasing numbers; and Which South American volcano is getting ready to collapse? Go beyond the headlines…

Trump to waive federal contracting laws to speed construction of border wall

Hispanic Homeownership Rate Increases for Fifth Consecutive Year

At 12.5% of national electorate, report details contributions, potential strength of Hispanic voters

Social Revolt Agency Joins the World Economic Forum for ‘First-Ever Hispanic Delegation’

City Beat: Teachers gathering educational supplies for earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico

SpaceX will launch private citizens into orbit

Uber’s new ‘On-Trip Reporting’ tool lets you report uncomfortable rides in real-time

Apps help volunteers get excess food to the hungry

South American Volcano Showing Early Warning Signs of ‘Potential Collapse’, Research Shows

Love Cuban Cigars? The Habanos Festival Is About to Showcase the Island’s Most Celebrated Stogies