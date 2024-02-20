February 20, 2024

A headline, not listed among today’s choices, declares that some allies of Trump are ready to infuse “Christian nationalism” into his administration if reelected. What that exactly means is that this group wants everyone in the US to believe the way they do. They don’t take into consideration that not everyone is Christian but worship in different ways. Yet, they want everyone to follow in lockstep, like an authoritarian country, and think and believe what’s mandated from Trump’s administration. Their ignorance as to why the US was founded and why the original Patriots fought so hard against the British defies belief — and intelligence. Like we would willingly give up our individual freedoms! In a democracy, we are free to think and speak how we feel about things in the world. For instance, a new survey measures exactly how Americans view the conflicts around the world, something an authoritarian country would prevent; A new kind of tsunami is set to hit the US this year; If you’ve noticed more stray dogs and cats in your neighborhood, you’re not imagining it. Animal shelters are bursting at the seams and they’re having to make an unpopular choice; and A new ancient archeological discovery was found in Peru and it’s another chapter in the humankind’s timeline on earth. Go beyond the headlines…

How Americans view the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas, and China and Taiwan

Widow of assassinated Haitian president indicted over his killing

“Silver tsunami”: Record number of Americans set to turn 65 this year

The economy’s gone from strength to strength after the pandemic — but no one quite knows why, or what comes next

Animal shelter populations are soaring. More dogs are paying the price

Whether you exercise regularly or one-to-two days a week, weight loss is possible, shows study

A Sprinkle of Gold Dust Could Help Reverse Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

New app always points to the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy

Jalisco turtle camp launches campaign “Adopt a Black Turtle Nest” to save species

4,750-Year-Old Monumental Stone Plaza Discovered in Peru