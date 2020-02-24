February 24, 2020

In these times, when Trump can (blatantly) manipulate the system to get his friends off the judicial hook, the consolation was that, at least, there was one court that couldn’t be compromised. A new revelation over the weekend just shattered that illusion; 40 million people in the US are facing a water shortage. The question is how soon?; and What’s up with all the hippos in Colombia? Go beyond the headlines…

Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses

Justice Sotomayor warns the Supreme Court is doing special favors for the Trump administration

Sleep and friends buffer teens against discrimination

‘Supreme Inequality’ Makes A Case That The Top U.S. Court Has Widened The Wealth Gap

Air pollution kills thousands of Americans every year – here’s a low-cost strategy to reduce the toll

About 40 million people get water from the Colorado River. Studies show it’s drying up.

Scientists Found Breathable Oxygen in Another Galaxy for the First Time

Woman develops new app after losing husband to sleep apnea

UN study: 1 of every 3 Venezuelans is facing hunger

Colombians grapple with a big problem: wandering hippos