February 24, 2023

Colleges brace for the end of affirmative action. Who thinks admissions, recruiters, etc are really colorblind? Time will tell; So, the UN calls for Russia to leave Ukraine. Quoting a philosophical giant – ‘DUH!’; More companies are forcing employees back into the office. There hasn’t been as much pushback for fear of losing jobs. Now, a growing cry is for a 4-day work week. Would companies really honor such an arrangement?; A new online store is set to overtake Amazon and Wal-Mart. Go beyond the headlines…

Colleges brace for the end of affirmative action

U.N. calls for Russia to leave Ukraine

Northern border immigrant death highlights crossing spike

About 90% of drivers searched or arrested by the NYPD in 2022 were Black or Latino

The five-day workweek is dead

Childhood obesity is surging: What to know about rising rates, and efforts to curb them

Extraordinary Footage Shows Rare Whale Grave at Bottom of Antarctic Ocean

New online superstore surpasses Amazon and Walmart to become most downloaded app in US

Meta shutters fake account ‘cheerleaders’ for Cuban, Bolivian governments

Rio carnival: Outlaw theme clinches title for samba school