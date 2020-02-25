February 25, 2020

Wrapping up his trip to India, Trump held a press conference (though his White House hasn’t had a press briefing in 300+ days and that’s unprecedented; The Conversation). During his briefing, Trump made it known he didn’t like what Sotomayor recently said about what is happening among conservative justices and suggested she and Justice Ginsburg do what he suggests; The crackdown on immigrants using public benefits begins; Who is Ozzie Areu; and Disgusting percentage of Mexican femicides goes unpunished. Go beyond the headlines…

Trump suggests Sotomayor, Ginsburg should have to recuse themselves on ‘Trump related’ cases

‘Puro cash’: Latinos are opening more small businesses than anyone else in the US

13 States With Recent Hispanic Population Growth

Crackdown on immigrants who use public benefits takes effect

Ozzie Areu, the first Latino to own a major studio, has a Hollywood story himself

America’s Mental Health Crisis Hidden Behind Bars

New study associates intake of dairy milk with greater risk of breast cancer

New Michigan map, app help find Great Lakes shipwrecks

Patricio Guzman’s Battle for Chilean Memory

Mexico: Of 2,300 crimes against women last year, 94% went unpunished