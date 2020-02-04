February 4, 2020

Cancer is an unique disease in that there is hardly anyone on the planet who doesn’t know or has grieved or is grieving the loss of a loved one or friend to the unforgiving disease still daring researchers to cure it. Because it is so ubiquitous, we all need to educate ourselves. Today makes that quest easier. It is World Cancer Day. Take a few moments to check out their website (link below) and learn about the variety of cancers, their stages, signs and what to do if you suspect you or someone you know may have it. Tonight, Trump delivers his State of the Union address; Scientists are sounding new alarm over sea level rise accelerating along these U.S. coastlines; and A new DEA report makes this declaration about narco killings in Mexico. Go beyond the headlines…

World Cancer Day

The Trump administration has made the U.S. less ready for infectious disease outbreaks like coronavirus

Trump’s State of the Union address: How to watch online and what to expect

January border apprehensions down 10 percent from December: report

Sea level rise accelerating along US coastline, scientists warn

Eating plants over protein may cut heart disease risk

CDC Maps America’s Growing Sedentary Lifestyle

Snapchat’s Bitmoji TV is poised to bring back Saturday-morning cartoons

Narco killings at ‘epidemic proportions’ in Mexico: DEA

Miami sees a return to Cold War cultural hard line on Cuba