January 1, 2020

Happy New Year! Feliz Año Nuevo! As we begin a new decade, the following stories offer reflections of the past year and a look forward to what is possible.

10 Global Insights into a Transforming World

With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century

Linda Ronstadt: Trump is ‘like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews’

Battle at the border: 5 essential reads on asylum, citizenship and the right to live in the US

Start Fresh: 6 Tips For Emotional Well-Being In 2020

How to Achieve Your Biggest Goals

These 6 Incredible Discoveries From The Past Decade Have Changed Science Forever

Prototype promises endless time underwater

Brazilians on Bolsonaro’s first year: ‘If you disagree, you’re seen as a traitor’

Costa Rica was among 2019’s most-searched travel destinations in the United States