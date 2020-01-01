January 1, 2020

Happy New Year! Feliz Año Nuevo! As we begin a new decade, the following stories offer reflections of the past year and a look forward to what is possible.
10 Global Insights into a Transforming World
With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century
Linda Ronstadt: Trump is ‘like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews’
Battle at the border: 5 essential reads on asylum, citizenship and the right to live in the US
Start Fresh: 6 Tips For Emotional Well-Being In 2020
How to Achieve Your Biggest Goals
These 6 Incredible Discoveries From The Past Decade Have Changed Science Forever
Prototype promises endless time underwater
Brazilians on Bolsonaro’s first year: ‘If you disagree, you’re seen as a traitor’
Costa Rica was among 2019’s most-searched travel destinations in the United States