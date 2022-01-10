January 10, 2022

On the one hand, we’re told that the US economy has more jobs than can be filled. Yet, for many, that’s a contradictory observation, especially as economists tell us that slowing immigration is having an opposite effect on jobs and what conservatives would have us believe; We see, in every state that has passed restrictive voting practices, an attack on citizens’ right to vote. So, to coincide with MLK Day and Jan.6 observations, Dems are pushing hard for a Voting Rights Bill. The question is: What will the bill contain?; Wall Street got the message. US workers like working remotely. So, here are the top 20 companies planning a hiring spree for remote workers in 2022; and Feel like learning how to cook a new dish? Check out the 10 best online cooking classes this year. Go beyond the headlines…

Slowing immigration worsens job shortages

What Might Democrats’ Voting Rights Bill Entail?

Immigrant Population Hits Record 46.2 Million in November 2021

New law named for Vanessa Guillén will revamp military investigations into sex assault, harassment

The top 20 companies on a hiring spree for remote workers this year

22 tips for 2022: To cut back on plastic, you need to audit how much you use

Study shows climate change will lead to increase in kidney stones

10 best online cooking classes of 2022 for virtual culinary fun from home

Tired of inaction, two students brought recycling to their Jalisco community

Brazil’s bars choose their customers for their politics as election nears