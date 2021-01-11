January 11, 2021

The full extent of the viciousness of the January 6th attack on the Capitol is slowly coming to light with newly released videos and photos. Everyone who supported Trump in perpetuating the lies that there was a fraudulent election are now feeling the repercussions. Senate Republicans who felt they were untouchable are now discovering their political futures are nonexistent. Large corporate donors are pulling funding from their campaigns. White House press secretaries, past and present, who looked forward to reaping financial rewards of post-White House careers in the media are now facing extremely limited options thanks to a new campaign by Forbes media. The list is getting longer. The Trump name is kryptonite and anyone with it or associated with it is finding this out. In the meantime, Trump continues to try and undermine the country’s environmental health, humanitarian treatment of immigrants and our foreign policy. House Dems are drafting plans to pursue a second impeachment to ensure Trump can never run for federal office again. His last day can’t come soon enough for the safety of us all. Go beyond the headlines…

