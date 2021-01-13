January 13, 2021

The New York Times’ excellent essay entitled “The American Abyss” is worth a read and a listen (it’s available in audio) to understand the Jan 6 Capitol riot through the eyes of a historian; Talk is mounting to expel those in Congress who helped the rioters. One Congressperson says some were giving ‘reconnaissance ‘ tours the day before; Latino registration in California surged before Nov. 3 election for one reason; The CIA has now released a trove of files that some have fought they disclose since 1947; and Mexican citrus farmers just made an amazing archaeological find. Go beyond the headlines…
Congresswoman says unidentified lawmakers led ‘reconnaissance’ tours ahead of Capitol attack
‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack
How self-proclaimed ‘prophets’ from a growing Christian movement provided religious motivation for the Jan. 6 events at the US Capitol
Days After Trump’s Mob Attacked The Capitol He Went To The Border To Talk About The Wall He Never Built
Trump’s rhetoric behind California’s big gains in Latino voter registration
Young tamale maker wows with Huasteca-style fare
Supreme Court OKs White House Request To Limit Abortion Pill Access During Pandemic
Every Single Document The CIA Says It Has on UFOs Is Now Available to Download
Astronomers just found the oldest supermassive black hole yet
Smart doggie ‘garage door’ nabs ‘Innovation Award’ at CES for replacing the traditional flap and letting users know when their pet goes outside via an app
Statue of mysterious woman with ‘Star Wars’-like headdress found in Mexico