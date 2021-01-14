January 14, 2021

As Washington DC builds up their defenses against threats to the safety and security of Biden’s inauguration on January 20, federal agencies are starting to rebuild their own defenses that had been dismantled. by the Trump administration; So, where are people getting their news? Hint: not from newspapers; Many don’t believe systemic racism occurs in the one industry that determines life and death; and Scientists warn that a “forever” drought is already here in this part of the country. Go beyond the headlines…
4 Ways President Trump’s 2nd Impeachment Will Change Washington
ICE’s Latest Leader Has Resigned After Just Two Weeks On The Job
FAA steps up enforcement against unruly airline passengers
News Use Across Social Media Platforms in 2020
Federal financial aid for college will be easier to apply for – and a bit more generous
New survey finds many people don’t believe systemic racism is a barrier to health
A “forever” drought takes shape in the West
This Is The New App For Suspended Twitter Users
Brazilian waxwork figures go viral after old video report is unearthed on social media – video
Xochimilco’s nearly 450-year-old Niñopa statue adapts to the pandemic