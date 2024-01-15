January 15, 2024

I’ve always been skeptical when political pundits referred to Latino voters as a “sleeping giant.” It implied that we were this massive voting bloc just waiting to be roused from our apathy to turn up at the polls in force and swing an election. While history shows, there have been times where Latinos have made a difference at the polls, the mythical Sleeping Giant, never fully materialized. A new analysis on Hispanic voters by Pew Research reveals the main reason why Latinos haven’t made as big an impression at the polls, as we like to think we have. The reason has always been the elephant in the room; Taiwanese democracy won out over Chinese loyalists in the recent election. As expected, China didn’t like the outcome, and as any ‘good’ authoritarian government, issued an ominous threat; Good news: US air pollution rates are declining. Bad news: there are still areas with unacceptable pollution. Guess where?; Come to find out we don’t need to walk 10,000 steps a day to live longer; and A new app turns our smartwatch, and hands, into a Bluetooth mouse. Go beyond the headlines…

Voters split on whether democracy, economy is bigger concern in 2024

China Issues Ominous Warning After Taiwan Elections

US says Texas blocked border agents from entering park to try to save 3 migrants who drowned

What it looks like when woke capitalism takes a nap

Key facts about Hispanic eligible voters in 2024

US air pollution rates on the decline, but pockets of inequities remain: Study

Scientists Identify The Optimal Number of Daily Steps For Longevity, And It’s Not 10,000

New App Turns Your Smartwatch Into a Bluetooth Mouse

Reformist Arevalo sworn in as Guatemala president after opponents delay inauguration

Industrial group says Mexican highway insecurity is ‘rampant’