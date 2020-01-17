January 17, 2020

Was it public pressure or the Latino vote that finally pressured the Trump admin to release aid to Puerto Rico? The real test will be if Trump signs off latest aid bill by House Dems; The AP visited immigration courts across the country and found something emblematic of the Trump admin; Scientists uncovered the hidden history of an Incan idol; and How augmented reality is making shopping more inclusive. Go beyond the headlines…

House Democrats unveil $3.35B Puerto Rico aid bill

AP visits immigrant courts across US, finds nonstop chaos

In tiny town, immigration detainees outnumber residents

A Revolution on the Move: By 2030 there will be twice as many Hispanic actors in Hollywood

Why teen depression rates are rising faster for girls than boys

Hispanic children less often diagnosed with autism, CDC says

Incan Idol That Allegedly Escaped Conquistadors’ Destruction Is Real, New Analysis Shows

British retailer ASOS rolls out augmented reality technology to make online shopping more inclusive

US vows to invest ‘billions’ in Colombia’s countryside to combat drug trafficking

Danzón festival to bring 2,000 dancers to Acapulco