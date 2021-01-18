January 18, 2021

With Biden’s inauguration only a couple of days away, the extent of the revolting Capitol riot is revealing itself via more newly released videos and first-hand accounts. If there is a bright spot in the coming days, aside from Biden being sworn in and Trump heading out of town, is that hours after being sworn in, Biden will roll back many of the atrocities that will forever stamp this presidency as the worst in the entirety of US history. Yet, inequities, of all types, remain and Biden’s job will not be easy. But if ever there was a person who came at the right time and is the right person for the job at hand, it’s Biden. He will have a host of issues to deal with: What will he do with Trump allies found to be behind the rally by Associated Press?; How will he narrow the employment gap between whites and Latinos?; and What will be done about Spanish-language radio shows that did their part in inciting misinformation? There are a lot of issues but there are also good things happening around us too. We just have to remember that we’re all in this together. Go beyond the headlines…

Neighborhoods with MLK streets are poorer than national average and highly segregated, study reveals

Records: Trump allies behind rally that ignited Capitol riot

Biden To Quickly Sign Orders Mandating Masks, Reversing Trump Travel Ban And More

Joe Biden pledges to address pay, systemic racism: ‘Black and Latino unemployment gap remains too large’

Florida groups call out Spanish-language radio shows for spreading lies, misinformation

Women of Color Were Shut Out of Congress For Decades. Now They’re Transforming It.

Scientists identify contents of ancient Maya drug containers

The 12 coolest 4K space videos that let you escape Earth for a few minutes

New Augmented-Reality App Wants You to ‘Solve’ Unsolved Homicides

Mexico City residents fight crime’s arrival in their neighborhood

Emicida, a rapper on a mission to recover Brazil’s black history