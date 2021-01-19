January 19, 2021

With one day left before Trump is history and Joe Biden’s inauguration, people are anxious. Unfortunately, the reason lies less in Biden’s first actions than what stink bombs Trump will throw on his way out the door. At any rate, Joe Biden is providing a renewed sense of hope. Hope that the federal government, as the adult in the room, is back. That means a lot for: vaccine rollout, global relations, holding Russia accountable for their host of hostilities towards the US, humane immigration policies, the country’s racial divide and economic inequality, to name a few. Also, we can now expect to hear a president, a press secretary or a cabinet member speak truthfully and not berate the media for exposing shortcomings, lies or swampy corruption. And finally, we as a nation, can regain the trust we lost in our venerable institutions to release objective data that reveals the true picture of the state of our economy, our health, our climate and our future. This is how America will return to greatness. Go beyond the headlines…

