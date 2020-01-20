January 20, 2020

In this day and age, the words, actions and example of Martin Luther King, Jr. take on added significance. As the allies of this White House continuously fight to thwart justice for the nation, it can seem to many that corruption, greed, lust for power and political influence will win out — but history shows that’s not always the case. In the end, it’s the ‘will of the people’ that will surmount these challenges. Yet, it’s up to each of us to make our will heard and felt by politicians who forgot they are public servants and not slaves to one man or party.

We all need to be reminded of the dream Martin Luther King, Jr had for this nation; New analysis shows just how expensive Trump’s obsession with building a border wall really is; and Though things look bleak now, scientists are excited for what’s to come. Go beyond the headlines…

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. ‘I HAVE A DREAM’ SPEECH FULL TEXT AND VIDEO

Latino Democratic voters place high importance on 2020 presidential election

$11 Billion And Counting: Trump’s Border Wall Would Be The World’s Most Costly

US seeks to deport Honduran mom, sick children to Guatemala

‘This Is Not a Request’: ICE Ups Ante in Standoff With New York City Over ‘Sanctuary Policies’

A ‘blob’ of warm ocean water killed 1 million seabirds in the Pacific, study says

The Major Discoveries That Could Transform the World in the Next Decade

The Red Cross is teaching Fortnite video game players to save, not take, lives

No 1 problem: Mexico City’s subway escalators being corroded by urine

Bolivian Firefighters Craft Pouches for Orphaned Koalas, Kangaroos