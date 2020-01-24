January 24, 2020

Why is one GOP Wisconsin congressman suddenly supporting letting Latino migrants in? Not hard to figure out; Some Iowa Caucus observers are wondering how Latinos will be treated when they show up; Scientists just revised the Doomsday Clock. Here’s how close we are to Armageddon now; and Spain just declared a climate emergency. Find out why & what they’re doing about it. Go beyond the headlines…

Republican Wisconsin congressman suggests immigration reform to help dairy workforce shortage

How Will Thousands of Latinos in Iowa Be Greeted at ‘El Caucus’?

The U.S. Economy Is in Serious Trouble if Latinx Founders Don’t Get More Funding. Here’s Why

Do the Grammys have a diversity problem? An analysis of 60 years of the awards and U.S. history sheds light on music milestones and misses

With the cool cats: New Mexico Jazz Latino Orchestra

Research expands bilingual language program for babies

Doomsday Clock is now 100 seconds from midnight

An app that gamifies litter collection

Spain declares climate emergency, gets climate plan ready

Mexico sees rise in gangs, vigilantes recruiting children