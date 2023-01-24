January 24, 2023

New realities are settling into place in all sectors of our society. It’s the ‘new normal’ that we each have to get used to. For example, new proposals for how often we get Covid shots; A change in the Doomsday Clock; Rising tensions between Eastern Europe and Russia; The underhanded recruitment by Neo-Nazis; The planet’s ‘reverse course’ and the physical effects of chronic stress that have affected the vast majority of us all. Go beyond the headlines…
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
Estonia and Latvia remove Russian ambassadors as tensions rise
What to know about 2023’s Doomsday Clock announcement
Taxpayers bring racial identity onto their 1040: White families reap over 90% of the benefit from this powerful tax rule
Neo-Nazis Are Hosting MMA and Boxing Tournaments to Recruit New Members
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
When Chronic Stress Activates These Neurons, Behavioral Problems Like Loss Of Pleasure, Depression Result
Identifying energy-inefficient homes with AI
Brazil airlifts starving Yanomami tribal people from jungle
Peru protests: What to know about Indigenous-led movement shaking the crisis-hit country