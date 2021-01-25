January 25, 2021

It was evident from the Sunday morning talk shows that a Congress coming together in a bipartisan way to put the interests of the nation before political ambitions may be a pipe dream for the foreseeable future. We saw US senators still sparring with program anchors over the validity of Biden’s win. It didn’t stop there: State GOP are pushing with a renewed vengeance to broaden their stay in power by doing the most undemocratic act of all; NPR study reveals troubling pattern of fatal police shootings of unarmed Blacks; Puerto Rico’s governor has a mission; and Why are gray whales starving and dying? Go beyond the headlines…

State Republicans push new voting restrictions after Trump’s loss

Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis

Biden’s effort to reunite Trump-era separated families is trickiest immigration challenge

Fatal Police Shootings Of Unarmed Black People Reveal Troubling Patterns

Puerto Rico Gov. Pierluisi seeks ‘equality’ in funding to tackle Covid, reconstruction

World failing to address health needs of 630 million women and children affected by armed conflict

A Large Number of Gray Whales Are Starving and Dying in the Eastern North Pacific

Custom lipstick designed and dispensed via AI

EU states no longer recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president

Millennials represent nearly half of all new Covid cases in Mexico; new records set Thursday