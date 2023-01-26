January 26, 2023

The world continues to be spin, though some are saying it’s actually reversed course. Maybe Mother Earth is trying to relay that message to all of us. Just take a look at today’s headlines: Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; Key takeaways from Secret Service report on mass attacks; Voting Rights Act back before the Supreme Court; US wealth gap widening more quickly than Europe’s; and Republicans running risk of losing Latino voter gains. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden administration touts initial success of border program

Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start

A look at key takeaways in a Secret Service report on mass attacks from 2016-2020

How the Voting Rights Act ended up back at the Supreme Court

Republicans Run Risk of Losing Latino Voter Gains By Targeting Asylum

Startup teaches AI to read emotions

US wealth gap widening more quickly than Europe’s: Study

5 Completely Free Meditation Apps to Help Center Your Mind

Pre-Hispanic tombs show Oaxaca town was once a major Zapotec capital

Bolivia’s dream of a lithium future plays out on high-altitude salt flats