January 27, 2020

As the Trump administration steadily strips discrimination rules that helped make our country more equitable, his head of ICE just declared the next disturbing discriminatory action this administration will take if the Supreme Court does this; Thanks to Trump’s immigration policy the US is starting the decline in this sector with Canada now besting the US; and Archeologists make a new discovery in Mexico City. Go beyond the headlines…
The head of ICE says he will deport DREAMers if the Supreme Court ends DACA
Trump moves to gut Obama housing discrimination rules
Veronica Escobar to give Spanish-language response to Trump State of the Union address
Canada Wins, U.S. Loses In Global Fight For High-Tech Workers
Nazi death camp survivor turns 100 on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Apache Chef Nephi Craig Uses Food As Medicine For His People
Looking for Clues in The Mystery of The Grand Canyon’s Water Supply
A new app helps kids make connections
14th-Century Steam Bath Found in Mexico City