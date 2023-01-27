January 27, 2023

Trump may have at one time declared he could shoot anyone on 5th Ave and get away it, aka meaning he could break the law and suffer no consequences, which he’s been able to do with no jail time so far, but his biggest rival for the GOP presidential nomination seems to be following in his footsteps. FL’s DeSantis has turned the Sunshine State into the Overcast State: declaring AP African American studies course to not have any redeeming value, exacting revenge on professionals in the state, from climate scientists to county district attorneys, who didn’t toe the line to his wishes, and blatantly promoting misinformation and conspiracy theories. If the GOP continues to offer their most vile as nominees to lead our country, the two-party system really is on its last legs in our country; Violence is growing in the Mideast and it’s alarming the White House; A new book hopes to put misinformation chronicled as fact throughout US history under a new light; and Archeologists make a new discovery in Egypt that has them all amazed. Go beyond the headlines…

