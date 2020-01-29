January 29, 2020

Fears of contracting the coronavirus is spreading around the world and has now reached our southern border; The Supreme Court’s decision on DACA has farther reaching implications than anyone thinks; With every earth-shaking tremor, Puerto Rico in danger of losing this part of their heritage; and A landmark sexual abuse case in Ecuador could impact all of Latin America.

Go beyond the headlines…

How Supreme Court DACA case could affect U.S. citizen children

Quarantine station put at border crossings in El Paso to prevent spread of coronavirus

Pastor’s fight against KKK becomes movie that may aid battle

Puerto Rico earthquakes imperil island’s indigenous heritage

Gannett-backed Scroll launches subscription service for ad-free journalism

Third Reich’s Legacy Tied To Present-Day Xenophobia And Political Intolerance

200 years since Antarctica was discovered, the continent faces irreversible glacial melting

Border leaders endorse digital tourism initiative aimed at millennials

A church shelter in Guatemala is threatened for assisting Central American migrants

Landmark case held on alleged sexual abuse of Ecuadorian schoolgirl