January 3, 2020

Overnight, Trump ordered the assassination of a top-ranking Iranian general. By all accounts, this man was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and others but analysts say, unless Trump has a strategy going forward, this could be a costly action for the country. Let’s pray that, for once, this administration actually has a plan. It has to be a better plan than what ICE just did to an undocumented woman who’s lived in the US for 31 years; 4 Navajo Code Talkers died last year. This many remain; and New book project highlights Latin American female writers…Go beyond the headlines.

