January 3, 2023

Happy New Year!! A new year brings (widespread) change. For starters, IRS changes may be impacting our paychecks and taxes in a big way; Word is Putin is mad that Zelensky is fighting back and plans to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine with prolonged attacks; 300 migrants showed up on the shore of a national park in Florida and authorities did something; So, how do the House of Representatives elect a speaker?; Drink water, lots of water; They may have outdone the US in recognizing women’s rights but Mexico just caught up with the rest of the world in electing their first woman for an important position. Go beyond the headlines…

New data shows the folly of Trump’s crusade against early voting

Russia plans to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine with prolonged attacks – Zelensky

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

IRS changes for 2023 can boost paychecks, lower taxes

EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker

Good hydration linked to healthy aging

New Research Reveals How The Brain Holds Information In Mind

Maigic Book: New App for Creating Your Own AI-Powered Personalized Stories

Mexican Supreme Court elects Norma Piña, first woman to be chief justice

Brazilians of all kinds hail Lula as he takes office