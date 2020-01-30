January 30, 2020

As global attention prepares to focus on the Iowa caucus, pressure is high on Iowa to be inclusive of Latino voters and caucus officials responded; Immigration judges just demanded something of Congress that’s never happened before; Twitter is now offering their platform to be used by U.S. voters to combat misinformation and ‘fake news.’ Go beyond the headlines…

In a nod to Spanish-speaking Latino voters, Iowa caucus will feature bilingual sites

Hispanic NFL fan base is exploding, so why are only 16 of 1,696 players Hispanic?

Immigration judges association calls for independence from DOJ

Study finds black and Hispanic patients face more barriers when making doctor appointments

American Dirt’s publisher cancels the rest of the book’s tour, citing threats

Migrants In Mexico Face Crackdown, But Officials Say They’re Being ‘Rescued’

How a wealth test for immigrants could affect the U.S. economy

Twitter users can now report voter suppression, misinformation

Venezuela’s Maduro Announces Re-Launch of Cryptocurrency

Some of Peru’s Oldest Ruins Are Right in the Middle of Lima