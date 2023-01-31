January 31, 2023

Extreme conservatives are steadily dictating their beliefs on the rest of us. It’s becoming such an issue that the Biden administration is considering doing something unprecedented to counter these extremists; Peru’s civil strife is getting so bad that this US agency has done something it only does in extreme emergencies; AI just analyzed warming trends. It has bad news; Love music apps? New app lets you ‘time travel’ through decades of music. Go beyond the headlines…
Biden administration mulls public health emergency declaration on abortion
Peace Corps evacuates volunteers from Peru amid worsening political crisis
Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
How the pandemic changed the rules of personal finance
AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 years
Lasers revealed 5 ancient civilizations that were hiding in plain sight
Tuning into brainwave rhythms speeds up learning in adults, study finds
New app lets you ‘time travel’ through music from decades past
The Sounds of CDMX: digital story explores the ‘sonic landscape’ of Mexico’s capital
Thousands of Cubans left scrambling after new US asylum policy