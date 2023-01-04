January 4, 2023

The ‘Sleeping Giant’ awoke in 2022! New data shows Dems have one demographic to thank for winning their key races. The bigger question is what will happen next with this constituency; Guess how many women were elected governor last year?; Inflation was bound to raise the cost of coming to America; New report finds disturbing numbers of people killed by police; Know your blood type? You should, it could save your life; Pelé was the world’s best soccer player and now his final resting place has him soaring to greater heights. Go beyond the headlines…

New midterms data shows Latinos helped Dems win key races

Record-breaking number of women elected governor in 2022 – 7 things to know how that happened

DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas

How you can take advantage of tax breaks in the Inflation Reduction Act

Police Killed a Record Number of People Last Year

Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds

Your Blood Type May Affect Your Risk of an Early Stroke, Research Reveals

10 of the Best Apps to Track Every New Year’s Resolution

Remittances to Mexico declined in November, but annual growth trend continues

Pelé’s remains to rest in the world’s highest vertical cemetery