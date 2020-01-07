January 7, 2020

Puerto Rico has been shaking in recent days and this morning experienced their biggest quake yet. Media coverage shows iconic buildings and churches crumbled in parts. The biggest question is, hay más coming?; With all that is happening in politics, new analysis shows how little Latinos are found in leadership roles; And NASA’s planet hunter just found a ‘whole new world.’ Go beyond the headlines…

6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico, Knocking Out Power

Latinos make up only 1% of all local and federal elected officials, and that’s a big problem

Trump administration to deport Mexican asylum-seekers to Guatemala: report

Minnesota’s struggling dairy farmers seek out Latino workers

A staggering 500 million animals are estimated dead in Australia’s fires

U.S. Emissions Fell Last Year but Progress on Climate Action is Bleak

NASA planet hunter finds its first earth-size habitable-zone world

CES 2020: OLED TVs, smart sex toys, smart locks, and more from Las Vegas

Colombia closes popular beaches due to overcrowding

More than 60,000 people are missing amid Mexico’s drug war, officials say