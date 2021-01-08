January 8, 2021

Outrage at what happened at our Capitol on Wednesday is getting stronger. It’s something I hope never ends. It’s outrage that fueled mislead rioting misfits to commit acts of violence, vandalism and murder. And it will be outrage that sustains the necessary urgency to create the kinds of changes that must be made with how our local, state and national leaders deal with disinformation, mental health treatment, disparity in police enforcement and those who would subvert our democracy by creating platforms to amplify and incite insurrections against our democracy. Our responsibility is to take Wednesday’s events seriously and decide how to treat those friends and family members who have been seduced by these delusions and are increasingly proving to be a threat to all of us and themselves. Go beyond the headlines…

