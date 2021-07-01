July 1, 2021

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, the GOP touted the fact that more Latinos voted for their demagogue. Now, a new Pew analysis shows just which Latinos cast their votes for the losing candidate; Soon, the world will see how ‘woke’ US international travelers are; Scientists find some interesting proof of what happened to the Maya in the past; and Mexican government takes unprecedented step of issuing a “gender violence alert” for this part of their country. Go beyond the headlines…

New poll shows how Trump surged with women and Hispanics — and lost anyway

Latinos who supported Trump were more likely to lack a college education

Critical race theory: What it is and what it isn’t

More U.S. locations experimenting with alternative voting systems

The U.S. Will Add A Third Gender Option On Passports

Yellow emojis not neutral symbols of identity

Stuff from ancient poop shows Maya population fell due to climate

The future of IDs is in your eyes

Mexican government issues gender violence alert for all of Baja California

Chile’s Easter Island’s pianist playing for her home’s future