July 10, 2023

There’s a fine line between being ‘alone’ and being ‘lonely.’ It seems more Americans are finding being alone outweighs the risks of being lonely; Biden just delivered disappointing news to Ukraine; Have you ever wondered why ‘fine dining’ meals almost never feature immigrant cuisine? Social media has noticed and are attempting to right this wrong; Are you one of those who brush your teeth once a day (shudder, horror)? Well, scientists discovered a compelling reason for us all to brush more often; Used to be the Northern Lights was the perk of those who lived in Alaska and Canada. Now, Mother Nature wants more of us to see them. Check out to see which of the lower 48 will share in this awesome display of cosmic magic; and Have you downloaded Meta’s Threads app yet? Be forewarned that it’s a real battery drainer but there are step to take to prevent that from happening. Go beyond the headlines…

A record share of Americans are living alone

Biden says Russia’s war in Ukraine must end before Kyiv can join NATO

Goldman Sachs says India will overtake the U.S. to become the world’s second-largest economy by 2075

How fine dining in Europe and the US came to exclude immigrant cuisine and how social media is pushing back

What to do if you’re worried about “forever chemicals” in your drinking water

Scientists Reveal Link Between Brushing Teeth and Dementia

The northern lights are coming to several states this week. Here’s how to see them

Threads users say Meta’s new app is DRAINING their battery – here’s what to do if your phone is affected

Mexico: Tech reveals lost “place of the dead” under Mitla archaeological zone

Climate scientist Maisa Rojas: ‘I have a mandate to be part of Chile’s first ecological, feminist government’