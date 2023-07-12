July 12, 2023

In talking with people who hold extreme views, there’s one very clear common denominator — each, in my experience, has either dismissed education or has very little of it. This isn’t to say that all people with little education are extremists but those who embrace not being educated as a badge of glory use it as a shield to ward off reality. This lack of education appears to be spreading as cited in the latest poll on how Americans view colleges; Zelenskyy was MAD at NATO’s ‘vague’ membership plan. Ukraine’s president deserves more than what NATO is willing to give at the moment; A new study is peeling back the layers of the planet’s history and just how humans have transformed its future, our future; Have high blood pressure? Think you might? There’s a new app that makes it as easy to tell with a simple selfie. Go beyond the headlines…

