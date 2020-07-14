July 14, 2020

The pandemic rages on while the economy, the pride of this president, continues its slow descent into unknown economic turmoil. Experts, and even non-experts, agree that all of this could have been avoided had our leaders exhibited the kind of leadership needed to propel the nation forward instead of enacting policies that resulted in: an unprecedented number of people losing their health insurance; and Federal appeals courts still having to rule on mean-spirited, anti-immigrant White House policies. Thankfully, the world still lives on, in good and bad, that distracts us for a little while, like: Because of the murder of Vanessa Guillen, a long overdue look at the military and its treatment of women, is commanding everyone’s attention; the science is ‘growing’ on the effectiveness of plant-based diets and a new Aztec discovery has everyone talking. Go beyond the headlines…

Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can’t withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities

5 ways higher education can be seen as hostile to women of color

Study: 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance this year

White Democrats Are Wary Of Big Ideas To Address Racial Inequality

How the U.S. military should respond to Vanessa Guillen’s murder

Plant-based diets promote healthful aging, according to new editorial

MIT researchers invent robotic hand that can untangle cords and cables and may eventually complete household tasks like folding clothes

Quickart is the free new photo app everyone’s talking about

Pandemic Encourages Low-Tax Paraguay to Build Its Welfare State

Aztec palace’s remains uncovered off Mexico City’s main Zócalo plaza