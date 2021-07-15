July 15, 2021

In the US, secret government meetings or documents are leaked so frequently that, unless confirmed by officials, they become fodder for conspiracy theories. In Russia or China, such leaking is usually met with executions. So, not surprising that we rarely read or hear of anything — until now. The Guardian has released a new report showing just how much Putin played a part in getting “mentally unstable” Trump elected and achieving long-term goals; The fact that Wall Street and the GOP think people should be thankful for minimum wage jobs are being slapped into reality with a new report revealing what minimum wage means for basic human needs; and Groundbreaking procedure lets vocally paralyzed man communicate via brain waves. Go beyond the headlines…

Kremlin papers appear to show Putin’s plot to put Trump in White House

Massive trust gap splits America

Rents Are Out Of Reach For Most Americans Earning Minimum Wage, A Study Says

Device taps brain waves to help paralyzed man communicate

Cuba Protests Live: U.S. Responds As 100 People Missing Amid Anti-government Protests

Mixed-ancestry genetic research shows a bit of Native American DNA could reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease

More People Than Ever Died Of Drug Overdoses In The US In 2020

New app hoping to help alert innocent drivers during police chases

Mexico announces new plan to protect near-extinct porpoise

Amazon rainforest ‘will collapse if Bolsonaro remains president,’ say Brazilian scientists and activists