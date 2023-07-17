July 17, 2023

The one thing we discovered during the pandemic was that politicians politicize science. Whether it’s to invoke fear or influence, politicians do science an injustice because politicization of science creates a chasm among scientists working on a common goal for humanity. Thankfully, scientists understand their role and many rise above the pressures of their governments to deliver their findings to an increasingly polarized society. For example, global opinion of Russia is at an all-time low, thanks to Putin and his ego-driven invasion of Ukraine. Yet, Russian scientists discovered something compelling them to sound a global warning, and it’s not about climate change; Can we really consider the heat affecting the US southwest and west as just a heat wave? A wave implies that it’s temporary but what if it’s the new normal? That’s very bad news for migrants who feel life is so bad in their home countries that they’re willing to risk heat stroke to come to the US; Scientists discovered why Roman concrete has withstood the test of time and it’s impressive; and New study of media headlines reaffirms a growing fear. Go beyond the headlines…

Life is about to get much more expensive for millions of families

Russian scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity on Monday

Rise in migrants rescued, dying during record-breaking heat wave

Biden’s new plan to forgive $39 billion in student loans, explained

Private, selective colleges are most likely to use race, ethnicity as a factor in admissions decisions

We Finally Know Why Ancient Roman Concrete Stood The Test of Time

Study Of Headlines Shows Media Bias Is Growing

TheStreet’s New App Levels the Playing Field for Investors

Mexico’s president ordered to stop speaking publicly on electoral issues

Drought leaves millions in Uruguay without tap water fit for drinking