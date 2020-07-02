  • Your cart is currently empty.
July 2, 2020

Jul 2, 2020

Anxiety is on the rise. Feelings of hopelessness and helplessness have become the norm as we navigate living with a pandemic outside our doors. Until now, the only ways to help with COVID-19 was by wearing a mask and social distancing, but there’s a new way — and it’s called Folding@home; Trump’s racist legacy marches on. His latest – scrapping a fair housing rule; New tech aims to make the deaf more inclusive in society; and Mexicans elected “AMLO” with great hope but a new reality is opening eyes. Go beyond the headlines…

You can aid COVID-19 research with Folding@home

Trump threatens to scrap ‘devastating’ fair housing rule

Judge deals setback to key Trump policy limiting asylum

‘Suddenly they started gassing us’: Cuban migrants tell of shocking attack at New Mexico Ice prison run by private firm CoreCivic

U.S. Latino Muslims Speak the Language of Shared Cultures

Drive-Through Naturalizations Make New U.S. Citizens In The COVID-19 Era

Recent global warming has wiped out 6,500 years of cooling, study says

Wearable-Tech Glove Translates Sign Language Into Speech In Real Time

Mexico ‘more violent’ and ‘worse’ two years after AMLO election

Using technology, indigenous monitors in the Amazon combat environmental crime

