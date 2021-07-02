July 2, 2021

It’s an understatement to say that politics has driven a wedge in Mexico-US relations. Now, it’s Mother Nature’s turn; The GOP seems to thrive on manufactured anger and threats and their latest battle cry, they hope, carries them through to the next election; The Supreme Court shocked many with their ruling on Arizona’s voting access but none more so than Native Americans; The media still suffers from lack of diversity, especially among these columnists; Facebook is asking for help to out your friends who do this – and that’s a good thing; and A new Google app may finally put order to something every person needs help with. Go beyond the headlines…
‘Megadrought’ along border strains US-Mexico water relations
Republicans Are Weaponizing Critical Race Theory To Win Back The House In 2022
Tribes say voting access hurt by US Supreme Court ruling
Hospitals Have Started Posting Their Prices Online. Here’s What They Reveal
Who gets to be an (arts) critic? Lack of diversity among critics hurts movies, TV, music and more
A Double Header for Béisbol Lovers
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed
Is your friend an extremist? Facebook is asking some users about exposure to content.
Spanish couple develop high-tech specs to help son see
Leaked Google app wants to help people manage personal medical records
Latino lawmakers draw attention to Nicaragua, Colombia