July 25, 2022

Each of the Jan. 6 committee members have revealed they’re receiving threats from Republican/conservative extremists. Probably none more so than Liz Cheney. Anyone visiting her home state of Wyoming can see how her (former) constituents have turned against her. Why? Because she’s daring to challenge the lies of Trump and his cohorts and expose them for what they are: traitors to our democracy. It’s time more of us (Democrats, Liberals, Independents) voiced our support for those brave Republicans defending our country in the face of looming authoritarian takeover. Otherwise, if it should happen, we can only blame ourselves for not speaking out. Go beyond the headlines…

Liz Cheney: Protecting U.S. democracy is bigger than keeping House seat

The Border’s Toll: Migrants increasingly die crossing into U.S. from Mexico

How The Fight To Ban Abortion Is Rooted In The ‘Great Replacement’ Theory

Why the US housing shortage is likely to get worse

Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

Why the WHO finally declared monkeypox a global public health emergency

Low muscle mass linked to cognitive decline

The Patio App Is Facebook For Gen Z College Kids

14 Mexican grandmothers find it’s never too late for a quinceañera celebration

‘We must not show fear’: Colombia’s children, ages 5-15, learn to defend their way of life – a photo essay