July 27, 2021

There have been over 620,000 deaths from Covid in the United States. In the beginning of the infection spread, the older population took the hit. Now, those under 45 are finding themselves increasingly in ICUs across the nation. Not because of their age but because they never thought they would contract it and never bothered to get vaccinated. Combine the two markets and it’s no wonder researchers are recording a shift in this area; The Biden admin just did a huge favor for those who haven’t quite recovered from Covid; The world’s astronomers just created an unique coalition in a quest for extraterrestrial evidence; and There’s a South American city older than Machu Picchu that hardly anyone knows about. Go beyond the headlines…

WSJ: U.S. population may have shrunk

Republicans poised to rig the next election by gerrymandering electoral maps

Biden administration says long Covid can be considered a disability under law

This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18

Iranian Railway, Ancient Chinese City Among New UNESCO World Heritage Sites

As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens

Lab-made spider silk beats steel and kevlar

NannyPod, new app for parents who need fast access to childcare

Mexico and 5 other nations spearhead new Latin American space agency

Colombia’s ‘Lost City’ is older than Machu Picchu, and hardly anyone visits