July 29, 2021

The lengths Republican politicians around the country still go to show their loyalty to their dethroned leader, a.k.a. Trump, knows no limits. The latest one is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Not only did he host Trump in a visit to the TX-MX border and vow to finish building Trump’s wall but now he’s using Covid-19 as an excuse in tapping a variety of TX law enforcement to arrest migrants; New study shows just how deadly carbon emissions are to us all; Don’t be surprised if your competition in your next 5K race doesn’t sweat, or breathe; and The world wonders who is Pedro Castillo. Go beyond the headlines…

Latina lawmakers discuss efforts to increase representation

TX Gov. Greg Abbott draws criticism for ordering state troopers to pull over vehicles with migrants, saying it will stem COVID-19 risk

32 Children Who Were Deported To Guatemala Last Year In Violation Of A Court Order Have Yet To Be Brought Back

Covid-19 isn’t the reason that US life expectancy is stagnating

Study: Cost of carbon emissions measured in lives lost is high

Bipedal Robot Makes History By Learning To Run, Completing 5K

New ‘green status of species’ measures impact of conservation action

New food shopping app connects farmers with buyers

Peru has a new president, its fifth in five years – who is Pedro Castillo?

UNESCO names Tlaxcala cathedral a World Heritage Site