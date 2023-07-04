July 4, 2023

Happy Fourth of July! For all of us who love the democracy our country has epitomized to the rest of the world , this day is an increasingly bittersweet celebration. While we celebrate the courage and tenacity of our country’s founders to rise and fight against tyranny, monarchy and religious persecution, we find ourselves living with fellow Americans who want to return to the very issues that spurred the establishment of the creation of the USA. On top of that, as we get older, we are becoming more aware of the atrocities committed against our indigenous founders who had to fight for their survival and place in this country. The fact that they must continue the fight to this day is only indicative of the fragile future we all face unless we rise up and fight against hate and gender/religious/sexual orientation intolerance. After all, the real founding of the United States was to establish a place where ALL could belong. Go beyond today’s headlines…

