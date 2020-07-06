July 6, 2020

Trump and the GOP’s rush to reopen the economy is wreaking havoc on an already fragile system and nation, where it seems segregation lives on as to whom is suffering the most from the coronavirus; Over 200 scientists just called on the World Health Organization to recognize this little-talked-about way the virus is spreading; It looks beautiful but why scientists are raising the alarm over “pink ice;” and Divers made eye-opening discovery deep in the Yucatan caves. Go beyond the headlines…

Latino, Black people dying and becoming infected with COVID-19 at staggering rates, data shows

A Top Immigration Court Official Called For Impartiality In A Memo He Sent As He Resigned

239 scientists call on WHO to recognize coronavirus as airborne

A quarter of US newspapers have folded in the last 15 years

No paid internships? Group’s cash stipends help young Latinos during coronavirus pandemic

Residents of Mexican town block Americans from entering

Mysterious Emergence of Pink Ice in The Alps Could Have Dire Consequences

New Research May Solve a Mystery of Earth’s Magnetic Field That Has Puzzled Scientists for Nearly a Century

Divers uncover mysteries of earliest inhabitants of Americas deep inside Yucatan caves

Bolivia digs mass graves as cemeteries fill with coronavirus victims