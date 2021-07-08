July 8, 2021

As GOP leadership continues to deny the existence of climate change, irrefutable evidence keeps mounting. Just ask residents of the Northwest; Low vaccination rates among Latinos has been chalked up to “vaccine hesitancy” but experts say that’s not entirely true; Who was Marge Villa?; and Kidney disease rates among Latinos could be lowered if we all ‘brushed’ up on these basics. Go beyond the headlines…

Study: Pacific Northwest heat wave “virtually impossible” without climate change

US Black and Latino communities often have low vaccination rates – but blaming vaccine hesitancy misses the mark

We Have A Lot Of Data From The 2020 Election. Here’s What It Means For Democratic And Republican Strategies.

America’s White Christian Plurality Has Stopped Shrinking, A New Study Finds

The record-setting Latina player Marge Villa leveled playing the field

For Hispanic boys in Memphis, the pressure to work full-time comes with a cost: lower graduation rates

Periodontal disease linked to kidney function decline in Hispanic, Latino patients

The New App “Casa Blanca” Is Positioning Itself as the “Tinder” of Real Estate

One of Latin America’s most conservative countries to make history with new constitution

‘Hot fudge’ caves in a tiny Jalisco town feature big surprises