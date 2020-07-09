July 9, 2020

Time and time again, throughout this pandemic, we’ve heard how people of color have been disproportionately hit by COVID-19. Now, more evidence surfaces that our health isn’t the only thing coronavirus is ravaging; Experts say to brace ourselves for a looming housing catastrophe, and here’s why; The makers of the board game Scrabble just did something unprecedented in a nod to a changing society; and Scientists discover that globalism is not unique to this era. Go beyond the headlines…

Racial disparities follow pandemic’s path across political divide

Voting Rights Act led to fewer racially biased arrests

Scrabble Association Bans Racial, Ethnic Slurs From Its Official Word List

Trump’s Consumer Watchdog Just Allowed Payday Lenders To Give Loans To People Who Can’t Afford Them

America’s looming housing catastrophe, explained

Wall Street giants plan more active role in climate fight

Researchers build robot scientist that has already discovered a new catalyst

New App Revolutionizes Police Stops

Anonymous Mexico predict more attacks coming against government sites

The America’s Indigenous had contact with Polynesians 800 years ago, DNA reveals