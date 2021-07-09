July 9, 2021

A new analysis reveals there was a 30% surge of Latino voters in the 2020 election; The country has a new spelling bee champion who is breaking records all over the place; So, is food really unfit to eat if it goes beyond the expiration date or have we been ‘fed’ lies; President Biden just released a massive Executive Order that is a boon to mom-and-pop businesses and consumers everywhere! Go beyond the headlines…

2020 Hispanic voter participation surged 30 percent compared to 2016: Analysis

How Biden’s new Executive Order on corporate competition could make it easier to buy hearing aids or fix your phone

Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana, wins Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming first African-American champion

Why The Gender Gap May Have Shrunk In The 2020 Election

The lie of “expired” food and the disastrous truth of America’s food waste problem

Knowing how heat and humidity affect your body can help you stay safe during heat waves

YouTube’s algorithm pushes hateful content and misinformation: Report

An automated tool to police offensive language

Interactive police line-ups improve eyewitness accuracy: study

Venezuela: intense gun battles rage in Caracas between gangs and police

Artisan brothers train next generation to preserve a disappearing Mexican indigenous art form