June 1, 2022

Keenly observant readers will notice I posted a story today along the same lines of what I published yesterday. It’s how the Supreme Court could make a real impact on gun deaths in the country, depending on how they rule; Ukraine’s ‘unicorns’ are taking up the fight for their country; Around 100,000 DREAMers are walking across college stages and achieving their parents’ wildest dreams — only to face an even bigger challenge; A scientist is proposing we don’t need spaceships for interstellar travel; and Nicaragua is increasingly sliding into dangerous territory, and we should be paying attention. Go beyond the headlines…

The Supreme Court is set to issue an insane ruling that will lead to more dead Americans

Ukraine’s ‘unicorn’ LGBTQ soldiers head for war

Authorities ignore Spanish speakers at Uvalde press conferences

Around 100,000 ‘Dreamers’ to graduate without shot at work permits

Documentary, “American Scar,” shows ecological destruction from the border wall

Interstellar Travel Could Be Possible Even Without Spaceships, Scientist Says

Ancient Mayan city unearthed in Mexico: 1,500-year-old ‘Spirit of Man’ settlement

Vegan social media app gives users option to own share in company

Mexico’s AMLO prepares decree to prohibit smoking on beaches and in parks, stadiums

Nicaraguan government abolishes 83 more NGOs, civic groups