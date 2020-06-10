June 10, 2020

As we wait to see how the Supreme Court will decide the fate of DREAMers, Democrats open an investigation into why Trump administration denied DACA recipients this basic necessity; The military has long enjoyed the service of Latino, Native American, Asian and Black women and men and yet so many are still confronted with racism. Now, many are asking this one question; and Trailblazing NASA female astronaut accomplishes another groundbreaking ‘first.’ Go beyond the headlines…

Georgia election ‘catastrophe’ in largely minority areas sparks investigation

Democrats Are Calling For An Investigation Into The Trump Administration Denying DACA Recipients Federally Backed Housing Loans

Why the U.S. military hasn’t made more progress on overcoming racism

Judge Blocks Deportation Of Honduran Teenager Due To Pandemic

These leaders say Latinos need to acknowledge their racism, too

Scientific fieldwork ‘caught in the middle’ of US-Mexico border tensions

NASA astronaut from historic spacewalk becomes first woman to reach deepest point in ocean

Podhero launches a $5.99 subscription app where you can support your favorite podcasts

Small, boxy robots are delivering orders in Bogota

Ex-Salvadoran Colonel Stands Trial in Spain over 1989 Jesuit Killings