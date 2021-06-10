June 10, 2021

These are the precarious of times – paraphrasing for those who have read the famous book from which I borrow. The UN just released a new report about child labor, and it’s not good; US adversaries may have a new weapon and our government is at a loss at how to combat it; Racial disparities with the Covid vaccine isn’t abating; In a world where we are used to instant gratification, the Democrats just got some bad news; and It’s no longer just a drought in the US West. It’s a full-blown water crisis and it’s here. Go beyond the headlines…

U.S. racial vaccine disparities persist

Democrats Are Waiting Too Long To Reach Black And Latino Voters, A New Report Says

“Wake-up call”: World sees first rise in child labor in 20 years, U.N. says

As mystery over ‘Havana Syndrome’ lingers, a new concern emerges

LinkedIn names best cities for college grads to find jobs

Losing nature impacts Black, Hispanic, and low-income Americans most

Biden EPA to reverse Trump’s sweeping Clean Water Act rollback

What to know about the drought in California and Western Half of US

A volcanic eruption 39 million years ago buried a forest in Peru – now the petrified trees are revealing South America’s primeval history

Disruptive, New App Emerges for Photography-Obsessed Foodies

New volcano in Michoacán? Scientists watchful as micro-quakes increase in number

El Salvador frees woman accused of abortion